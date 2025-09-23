Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2025: Dog becomes real-life jack-in-the-box in hilarious fail!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one determined French bulldog named Dobie found himself in the funniest kind of trouble.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Dobie somehow wedges himself inside a patio wicker chair, with only his head sticking out the top.
Every time he jumps, the entire chair lifts with him, creating a hilarious "jack-in-the-box" effect.
"It's his final form," one viewer joked, while another wrote, "frenchies have one brain cell."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for September 18, 2025: Toddler's ice cream fail has mom crying with laughter
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@smfrenchies_atl