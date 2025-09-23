Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2025: Dog becomes real-life jack-in-the-box in hilarious fail!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one determined French bulldog named Dobie found himself in the funniest kind of trouble.

In the clip, Dobie somehow wedges himself inside a patio wicker chair, with only his head sticking out the top.

Every time he jumps, the entire chair lifts with him, creating a hilarious "jack-in-the-box" effect.

"It's his final form," one viewer joked, while another wrote, "frenchies have one brain cell."



Check it out: