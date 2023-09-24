Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2023: Doggy duo takes on TikTok "tube girl" trend

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a doggy duo who recreated the infamous "tube girl" TikTok trend in their own hysterical way!

What started as a simple video by user @sabrinabahsoon vibing and recording herself in a public subway, has skyrocketed into one of the biggest trends of the summer.



And as @indi.noli's hilarious clip shows, it's not just humans jumping on the bandwagon either. A greyhound and Dalmatian managed to one-up the original, getting all the good angles as they pose for the camera.

"not the Dalmatian striking a pose at the end," one viewer wrote.

Another hilariously commented, "Now I just need to figure out how to get my dog to sit still long enough to do this."

The video by has garnered over 3.6 million views with over 700,000 likes!

Check out these trendy pups: