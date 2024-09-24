Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2024: Little boy ready to "battle" after mom's epic prank
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom pranked her son on TikTok by telling him a little girl his age is ready to "square up" outside their house.
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, Gaby Jones tells her son Hudson that a little girl in their neighborhood is ready to "battle him," which he agrees to do.
His mom then asks if he needs any weapons, to which he replies, "I'm gonna use my body."
"no weapons, just vibes," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tictocgirl12345