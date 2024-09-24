Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2024: Little boy ready to "battle" after mom's epic prank

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom pranked her son on TikTok by telling him a little girl his age is ready to "square up" outside their house.

In the video, Gaby Jones tells her son Hudson that a little girl in their neighborhood is ready to "battle him," which he agrees to do.

His mom then asks if he needs any weapons, to which he replies, "I'm gonna use my body."

"no weapons, just vibes," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who pranked her son into thinking he was about to "square up" with a neighbor his age!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tictocgirl12345
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tictocgirl12345

