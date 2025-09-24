Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2025: French bulldog's first sniff after surgery has TikTok crying!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Kygo has viewers crying after experiencing the simple joy of smelling for the very first time.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Kygo had just undergone BOAS surgery to open his nasal passages.
As his owner is about to eat her dinner, the little pup starts sniffing curiously and giving the most suspicious side-eye as if to say, "Wait, you've been hiding this from me?"
"The way you asked him if he could smell better and he instantly started smelling," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@its.me.kygo