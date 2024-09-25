Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2024: Girl cosplays solo at Pitbull concert – and gets his attention!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a girl dressed up as rapper Pitbull and went to one of his recent concerts alone to get his candid reaction.

In the clip, Nina Merkle stands solo in the front row of his concert and tapes the crowd around her while showing off her striking transformation.

"Just Pitbull watching Pitbull sing," one fan wrote.

Another hilariously stated, "the fact he tried SO HARD not to laugh."

Check it out: