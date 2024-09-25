Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2024: Girl cosplays solo at Pitbull concert – and gets his attention!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl dressed up as rapper Pitbull and went to one of his recent concerts alone to get his candid reaction.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Nina Merkle stands solo in the front row of his concert and tapes the crowd around her while showing off her striking transformation.

"Just Pitbull watching Pitbull sing," one fan wrote.

Another hilariously stated, "the fact he tried SO HARD not to laugh."

Check it out:

