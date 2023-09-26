Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2023: TikToker makes "pour" decision in wine catastrophe

Today's Viral Video of the Day features two girly pals hanging out in a kitchen wearing robes and enjoying a bottle of wine. Seems relaxing, right? Just wait for it!

A viral clip by TikTok user @karleigh___e and her friend Kelly has taken the internet by storm with over 4.4 million views and 800,000 likes.

The video shows the two laughing and having a good time while one opens a bottle of red wine and pours it into two glasses.

Then out of nowhere, Kelly grabs one of the glasses and pours it all over her face.

By this point, Karleigh is no longer in the camera frame, but you can almost hear the silent laughter!

"I just know the other girl is out of frame hunched over doing that silent laugh where you can’t [breathe]," one viewer commented.

Check out the hilarity: