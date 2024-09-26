Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2024: Woman gets sneezed on in perfectly-timed accident!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman entered a restaurant to use their ATM for some cash. Unfortunately for her, that's not all she got!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the lady finishes getting her money and walks back toward her friend.
However, one of the workers didn't see her walking and sneezed directly in her face!
"the way she enters the scene at the beginning… like foreshadowing," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2024: Girl cosplays solo at Pitbull concert – and gets his attention!
Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2024: Wife disguises herself as lamp to see if husband notices!
Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2024: Woman can't believe what guests left behind at her Airbnb!
Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2024: Tired mama cat steals treats for her babies: "Sick of feeding"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cooklynns