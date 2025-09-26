Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2025: Dachshund's birthday bash ends in hilarious tumble!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , an 8-year-old dog named Zeke (short for Ezekiel) proves that even the best birthday parties can take an unexpected turn.

In the clip, Zeke proudly sits at the dining table in an adorable party hat as his mom sets down a whipped cream birthday treat.

After she pulls out the candle, the dachshund dives in – but one wrong scoot sends him tumbling right off the chair.

One viewer commented, "HELP THE WAY HE TRIED TO HOLD ON."

Check it out: