Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2025: Dachshund's birthday bash ends in hilarious tumble!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an 8-year-old dog named Zeke (short for Ezekiel) proves that even the best birthday parties can take an unexpected turn.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Zeke proudly sits at the dining table in an adorable party hat as his mom sets down a whipped cream birthday treat.
After she pulls out the candle, the dachshund dives in – but one wrong scoot sends him tumbling right off the chair.
One viewer commented, "HELP THE WAY HE TRIED TO HOLD ON."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2025: French bulldog's first sniff after surgery has TikTok crying!
Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2025: Dog becomes real-life jack-in-the-box in hilarious fail!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chickfilandi