Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2025: Dachshund's birthday bash ends in hilarious tumble!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, an 8-year-old dog named Zeke (short for Ezekiel) proves that even the best birthday parties can take an unexpected turn.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Zeke proudly sits at the dining table in an adorable party hat as his mom sets down a whipped cream birthday treat.

After she pulls out the candle, the dachshund dives in – but one wrong scoot sends him tumbling right off the chair.

One viewer commented, "HELP THE WAY HE TRIED TO HOLD ON."

Check it out:

Birthday boy Zeke was living his best life... until one wrong scoot sent him tumbling off the chair!
Birthday boy Zeke was living his best life... until one wrong scoot sent him tumbling off the chair!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chickfilandi
Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2025: Baby's hilarious first encounter with a banana Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2025: Baby's hilarious first encounter with a banana
Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2025: French bulldog's first sniff after surgery has TikTok crying! Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2025: French bulldog's first sniff after surgery has TikTok crying!
Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2025: Dog becomes real-life jack-in-the-box in hilarious fail! Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2025: Dog becomes real-life jack-in-the-box in hilarious fail!
Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2025: Monkey hilariously crashes couple's honeymoon! Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2025: Monkey hilariously crashes couple's honeymoon!
Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2025: Rubie the dancing dog just can't stop grooving Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2025: Rubie the dancing dog just can't stop grooving
Viral Video of the Day for September 20, 2025: Tiny pup proves she's the cutest guard dog around Viral Video of the Day for September 20, 2025: Tiny pup proves she's the cutest guard dog around
Viral Video of the Day for September 19, 2025: Pug is heartbroken after seeing favorite toy online Viral Video of the Day for September 19, 2025: Pug is heartbroken after seeing favorite toy online
Viral Video of the Day for September 18, 2025: Toddler's ice cream fail has mom crying with laughter Viral Video of the Day for September 18, 2025: Toddler's ice cream fail has mom crying with laughter

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chickfilandi

More on Viral Video of the Day: