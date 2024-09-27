Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2024: Dog plays recorder like an absolute pro on TikTok!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog showed off his magnificent musical skills for millions of viewers on TikTok.

In the clip, Chance Crawford's dog politely sits on the ground while holding a recorder in his mouth with his paw.

After setting up, he begins playing and launches into an adorable song.

"does he do weddings?" one viewer asked, to which the TikTok creator responded, "Longs as there an open bar."



Check it out:

