Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2024: Dog plays recorder like an absolute pro on TikTok!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog showed off his magnificent musical skills for millions of viewers on TikTok.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Chance Crawford's dog politely sits on the ground while holding a recorder in his mouth with his paw.
After setting up, he begins playing and launches into an adorable song.
"does he do weddings?" one viewer asked, to which the TikTok creator responded, "Longs as there an open bar."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2024: Girl cosplays solo at Pitbull concert – and gets his attention!
Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2024: Wife disguises herself as lamp to see if husband notices!
Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2024: Woman can't believe what guests left behind at her Airbnb!
Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2024: Tired mama cat steals treats for her babies: "Sick of feeding"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@heytakeachance