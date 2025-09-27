Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2025: Woman accidentally follows stranger through Italy in hilarious mishap
Italy - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman documents how she accidentally spends half a day trailing a random man through Italy, believing he worked at her hotel.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Sophia confidently follows the stranger down cobblestone streets, into an elevator, and even into his car.
The mix-up ends when he bolts down a staircase, leaving Sophia to finally realize she may have picked the wrong tour guide.
"I would literally give anything to hear this man's POV," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jetsetsoph_