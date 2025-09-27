Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2025: Woman accidentally follows stranger through Italy in hilarious mishap

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Italy - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman documents how she accidentally spends half a day trailing a random man through Italy, believing he worked at her hotel.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Sophia confidently follows the stranger down cobblestone streets, into an elevator, and even into his car.

The mix-up ends when he bolts down a staircase, leaving Sophia to finally realize she may have picked the wrong tour guide.

"I would literally give anything to hear this man's POV," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This woman accidentally followed a stranger through Italy, thinking he was her hotel guide!
This woman accidentally followed a stranger through Italy, thinking he was her hotel guide!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jetsetsoph_
