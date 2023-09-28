Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2023: Dog becomes "iPad kid" with gaming fun
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog on TikTok with incredible hand-eye coordination as he plays a game on his owner's iPad!
Viral Video of the Day
In the video by TikTok user @carma634, an adorable brown and white doggy jumps to attack the fake fishes on the screen of the device while playing a game called Jolly Dog.
He hops with such power and force that even his owner said she might need a new iPad.
"That one hop in the middle took me OUT," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Another commented, "That there is an iPad kid if I ever did see one."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@carma634