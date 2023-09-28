Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2023: Dog becomes "iPad kid" with gaming fun

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog on TikTok with incredible hand-eye coordination as he plays a game on his owner's iPad!

Viral Video of the Day

In the video by TikTok user @carma634, an adorable brown and white doggy jumps to attack the fake fishes on the screen of the device while playing a game called Jolly Dog.

He hops with such power and force that even his owner said she might need a new iPad.

"That one hop in the middle took me OUT," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Another commented, "That there is an iPad kid if I ever did see one."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a puppy playing on his owner's iPad in the cutest way imaginable.
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a puppy playing on his owner's iPad in the cutest way imaginable.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@carma634
Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2023: Alligator trapper scores a jaw-dropping catch! Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2023: Alligator trapper scores a jaw-dropping catch!
Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2023: TikToker makes "pour" decision in wine catastrophe Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2023: TikToker makes "pour" decision in wine catastrophe
Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2023: Shawn Mendes' groceries fall out of his car in viral TikTok clip Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2023: Shawn Mendes' groceries fall out of his car in viral TikTok clip
Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2023: Doggy duo takes on TikTok "tube girl" trend Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2023: Doggy duo takes on TikTok "tube girl" trend
Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2023: Dog has the time of his life on waterslide! Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2023: Dog has the time of his life on waterslide!
Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2023: Man on TikTok lives in human-sized hamster cage! Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2023: Man on TikTok lives in human-sized hamster cage!
Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2023: Adorable Scottish toddler's grocery list melts hearts on TikTok Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2023: Adorable Scottish toddler's grocery list melts hearts on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for September 20, 2023: Construction workers stretch their stuff! Viral Video of the Day for September 20, 2023: Construction workers stretch their stuff!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@carma634

More on Viral Video of the Day: