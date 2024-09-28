Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2024: Man's daring pool dive turns into an epic fail!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man on TikTok accidentally jumped straight into the side of an above-ground pool.
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, Jarrett Westwick records his friend about to jump into the pool.
He's hesitant, but then his friend says, "just do it" and he goes for it instantly.
"even his shirt said noooope," one viewer pointed out.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jart.westwick