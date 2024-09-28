Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2024: Man's daring pool dive turns into an epic fail!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man on TikTok accidentally jumped straight into the side of an above-ground pool.

Viral Video of the Day

In the video, Jarrett Westwick records his friend about to jump into the pool.

He's hesitant, but then his friend says, "just do it" and he goes for it instantly.

"even his shirt said noooope," one viewer pointed out.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a guy who hilariously slammed into the side of a pool on TikTok.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a guy who hilariously slammed into the side of a pool on TikTok.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jart.westwick
Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2024: Dog plays recorder like an absolute pro on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2024: Dog plays recorder like an absolute pro on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2024: Woman gets sneezed on in perfectly-timed accident! Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2024: Woman gets sneezed on in perfectly-timed accident!
Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2024: Girl cosplays solo at Pitbull concert – and gets his attention! Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2024: Girl cosplays solo at Pitbull concert – and gets his attention!
Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2024: Little boy ready to "battle" after mom's epic prank Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2024: Little boy ready to "battle" after mom's epic prank
Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2024: Wife disguises herself as lamp to see if husband notices! Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2024: Wife disguises herself as lamp to see if husband notices!
Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2024: Woman can't believe what guests left behind at her Airbnb! Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2024: Woman can't believe what guests left behind at her Airbnb!
Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2024: Tired mama cat steals treats for her babies: "Sick of feeding" Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2024: Tired mama cat steals treats for her babies: "Sick of feeding"
Viral Video of the Day for September 20, 2024: Puppy caught making friends with wild deer outside! Viral Video of the Day for September 20, 2024: Puppy caught making friends with wild deer outside!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jart.westwick

More on Viral Video of the Day: