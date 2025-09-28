Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2025: Drunk man suffers hilarious staircase tumble!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man's tipsy attempt to conquer a staircase turned into pure slapstick comedy – and the internet can't stop laughing.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the man is seen carefully clutching a glass as he tries to make his way up the stairs after what appears to be a long night of drinking.
Just as it seems like he might make it, gravity takes over – he tips backward, tumbling down the steps in slow, exaggerated fashion.
"2 steps forward, 1 mile backward or whatever they say," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@officialkruno