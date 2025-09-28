Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2025: Drunk man suffers hilarious staircase tumble!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man's tipsy attempt to conquer a staircase turned into pure slapstick comedy – and the internet can't stop laughing.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the man is seen carefully clutching a glass as he tries to make his way up the stairs after what appears to be a long night of drinking.

Just as it seems like he might make it, gravity takes over – he tips backward, tumbling down the steps in slow, exaggerated fashion.

"2 steps forward, 1 mile backward or whatever they say," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

Watch this guy's legendary slow-motion tumble that has the internet crying with laughter!
Watch this guy's legendary slow-motion tumble that has the internet crying with laughter!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@officialkruno
Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2025: Woman accidentally follows stranger through Italy in hilarious mishap Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2025: Woman accidentally follows stranger through Italy in hilarious mishap
Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2025: Dachshund's birthday bash ends in hilarious tumble! Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2025: Dachshund's birthday bash ends in hilarious tumble!
Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2025: Baby's hilarious first encounter with a banana Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2025: Baby's hilarious first encounter with a banana
Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2025: French bulldog's first sniff after surgery has TikTok crying! Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2025: French bulldog's first sniff after surgery has TikTok crying!
Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2025: Dog becomes real-life jack-in-the-box in hilarious fail! Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2025: Dog becomes real-life jack-in-the-box in hilarious fail!
Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2025: Monkey hilariously crashes couple's honeymoon! Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2025: Monkey hilariously crashes couple's honeymoon!
Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2025: Rubie the dancing dog just can't stop grooving Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2025: Rubie the dancing dog just can't stop grooving
Viral Video of the Day for September 20, 2025: Tiny pup proves she's the cutest guard dog around Viral Video of the Day for September 20, 2025: Tiny pup proves she's the cutest guard dog around

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@officialkruno

More on Viral Video of the Day: