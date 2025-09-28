Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2025: Drunk man suffers hilarious staircase tumble!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man's tipsy attempt to conquer a staircase turned into pure slapstick comedy – and the internet can't stop laughing.

In the clip, the man is seen carefully clutching a glass as he tries to make his way up the stairs after what appears to be a long night of drinking.

Just as it seems like he might make it, gravity takes over – he tips backward, tumbling down the steps in slow, exaggerated fashion.

"2 steps forward, 1 mile backward or whatever they say," one viewer joked.

Check it out: