Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2024: Tape-ripping sound makes baby belly-laugh nonstop!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mother caught her baby hysterically belly-laughing after hearing the sound of tape being pulled.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Amy Chapman quickly rips the tape while her toddler stares at her.
The baby immediately starts belly-laughing while mom places the tape back down to rip it again.
"She put those hands up like hold up girl I can't take it no more," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amychapman09