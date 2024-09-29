Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2024: Tape-ripping sound makes baby belly-laugh nonstop!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mother caught her baby hysterically belly-laughing after hearing the sound of tape being pulled.

In the clip, Amy Chapman quickly rips the tape while her toddler stares at her.

The baby immediately starts belly-laughing while mom places the tape back down to rip it again.

"She put those hands up like hold up girl I can't take it no more," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

