Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2025: Street performance goes terribly wrong in hilarious clip

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Barcelona, Spain - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a daring street stunt in Barcelona went hilariously wrong – and the internet can't stop watching.

In the clip, Stephanie Manzo films a group of young women in dresses lined up with their arms outstretched.

A man attempts to flip over them but instead crashes straight into them, sending everyone tumbling in a chaotic pile.

"Wheewww god my stomach hurts from laughing," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

The street stunt in Barcelona went from wow to ow in seconds!
The street stunt in Barcelona went from wow to ow in seconds!
