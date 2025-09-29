Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2025: Street performance goes terribly wrong in hilarious clip
Barcelona, Spain - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a daring street stunt in Barcelona went hilariously wrong – and the internet can't stop watching.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Stephanie Manzo films a group of young women in dresses lined up with their arms outstretched.
A man attempts to flip over them but instead crashes straight into them, sending everyone tumbling in a chaotic pile.
"Wheewww god my stomach hurts from laughing," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@stephaniemanzo_