Viral Video of the Day for September 3, 2025: Dog struts backyard runway in high heels
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a fashionable dog has taken TikTok by storm after showing off some seriously unexpected footwear skills.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a black dog dashes around a backyard while wearing four high heels – with black pumps on the front paws and bright red ones on the back.
The mismatched look only adds to the hilarity as the pup sprints around in true runway style!
"please dont do this. this is actually really dangerous bc your dog might become a diva," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@deven1313