Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2024: TikToker "eggs" boyfriend for cheating in revenge fail
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl walked up to her alleged "cheating" boyfriend and tried to take her revenge.
Viral Video of the Day
In the TikTok clip, user Mila Debrito runs up to her guy with an egg and throws it at him - filming the interaction.
However, it ended up falling right into his pocket... practically untouched!
"Mission failed successfully?" one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mila.debrito