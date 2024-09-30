Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2024: TikToker "eggs" boyfriend for cheating in revenge fail

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl walked up to her alleged "cheating" boyfriend and tried to take her revenge.

Viral Video of the Day

In the TikTok clip, user Mila Debrito runs up to her guy with an egg and throws it at him - filming the interaction.

However, it ended up falling right into his pocket... practically untouched!

"Mission failed successfully?" one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who tried to egg her boyfriend who was apparently caught cheating. However, it didn't end up going the way she planned!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who tried to egg her boyfriend who was apparently caught cheating. However, it didn't end up going the way she planned!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mila.debrito
Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2024: Tape-ripping sound makes baby belly-laugh nonstop! Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2024: Tape-ripping sound makes baby belly-laugh nonstop!
Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2024: Man's daring pool dive turns into an epic fail! Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2024: Man's daring pool dive turns into an epic fail!
Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2024: Dog plays recorder like an absolute pro on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2024: Dog plays recorder like an absolute pro on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2024: Woman gets sneezed on in perfectly-timed accident! Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2024: Woman gets sneezed on in perfectly-timed accident!
Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2024: Girl cosplays solo at Pitbull concert – and gets his attention! Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2024: Girl cosplays solo at Pitbull concert – and gets his attention!
Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2024: Little boy ready to "battle" after mom's epic prank Viral Video of the Day for September 24, 2024: Little boy ready to "battle" after mom's epic prank
Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2024: Wife disguises herself as lamp to see if husband notices! Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2024: Wife disguises herself as lamp to see if husband notices!
Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2024: Woman can't believe what guests left behind at her Airbnb! Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2024: Woman can't believe what guests left behind at her Airbnb!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mila.debrito

More on Viral Video of the Day: