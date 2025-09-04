Viral Video of the Day for September 4, 2025: Cockatoo plays fetch with puppy in sweet TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikToker Tyler Rayn introduced his followers to the sweetest dynamic duo: his cockatoo Sophie and the family's new puppy, Nora.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Tyler first admits he wasn't sure how the two would get along - but it turns out he had nothing to worry about!

The video shows Sophie the cockatoo casually tossing a bone toy to Nora, essentially playing a round of fetch like a seasoned pro.

The unlikely pair even snuggle together, proving they're already acting like true sisters.

Viewers couldn't get enough of the bird's nurturing side, with one commenting, "THE BIRD GIVING GENTLE PETS?"

Check it out:

This TikToker's cockatoo was caught playing fetch with the new family puppy!
This TikToker's cockatoo was caught playing fetch with the new family puppy!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@iamtylerrayn
Viral Video of the Day for September 3, 2025: Dog struts backyard runway in high heels Viral Video of the Day for September 3, 2025: Dog struts backyard runway in high heels
Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2025: Dachshund's hilarious pre-race "screams" win over TikTok Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2025: Dachshund's hilarious pre-race "screams" win over TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2025: Chocolate-covered boy has TikTok laughing Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2025: Chocolate-covered boy has TikTok laughing
Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2025: Hilarious horse fart has TikTokers in tears of laughter Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2025: Hilarious horse fart has TikTokers in tears of laughter
Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2025: Little girl adorably makes a best friend record time Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2025: Little girl adorably makes a best friend record time
Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2025: Man fresh out of surgery declares undying love for yellow Gatorade Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2025: Man fresh out of surgery declares undying love for yellow Gatorade
Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2025: Dog steals the show after his owner catches a massive fish! Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2025: Dog steals the show after his owner catches a massive fish!
Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2025: Girls literally "crash out" after coming home from dinner Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2025: Girls literally "crash out" after coming home from dinner

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@iamtylerrayn

More on Viral Video of the Day: