Viral Video of the Day for September 4, 2025: Cockatoo plays fetch with puppy in sweet TikTok

In today's Viral Video of the Day , TikToker Tyler Rayn introduced his followers to the sweetest dynamic duo: his cockatoo Sophie and the family's new puppy , Nora.

In the clip, Tyler first admits he wasn't sure how the two would get along - but it turns out he had nothing to worry about!

The video shows Sophie the cockatoo casually tossing a bone toy to Nora, essentially playing a round of fetch like a seasoned pro.

The unlikely pair even snuggle together, proving they're already acting like true sisters.

Viewers couldn't get enough of the bird's nurturing side, with one commenting, "THE BIRD GIVING GENTLE PETS?"

Check it out: