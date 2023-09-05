Viral Video of the Day for September 5, 2023: Rescue chicken's joyful dance melts hearts on TikTok

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a clip of a neglected chicken who's all about busting out some moves to celebrate its second chance at a good life!

A viral video by TikTok user @my_flying_fids shows an adorable chicken – who's clearly been through a lot – flapping its wings and hopping around on a bed, clearly overjoyed to be with a new, loving family.

The video has been viewed over 6.6 million times and has been met with a flood of positive and inspiring comments.

"I'm so happy he gets to dance now after so much pain.." one viewer wrote.

Another viewer joyfully wrote, "I’ve had the WORST last two days of my life, little one here made my whole week."

Check out this flappy bird: