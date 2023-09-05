Viral Video of the Day for September 5, 2023: Rescue chicken's joyful dance melts hearts on TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a clip of a neglected chicken who's all about busting out some moves to celebrate its second chance at a good life!

Viral Video of the Day

A viral video by TikTok user @my_flying_fids shows an adorable chicken – who's clearly been through a lot – flapping its wings and hopping around on a bed, clearly overjoyed to be with a new, loving family.

The video has been viewed over 6.6 million times and has been met with a flood of positive and inspiring comments.

"I'm so happy he gets to dance now after so much pain.." one viewer wrote.

Another viewer joyfully wrote, "I’ve had the WORST last two days of my life, little one here made my whole week."

Check out this flappy bird:

In Today's Viral Video of the Day, a chicken who got a second chance at a loving life dances hysterically on his owners bed!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@my_flying_fids

