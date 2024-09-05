Viral Video of the Day for September 5, 2024: Man smiles through terrible turbulence on Spirit flight!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man recorded his reaction along with others in the cabin when their plane went through some rough air currents.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the plane instantly rocks, and everyone starts hysterically screaming and allegedly "throwing up," per original poster David.

However, he didn't seem phased at all – and panned the camera to his smiling face!

"i would definitely be more scared of people throwing up than the actual turbulence itself," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a Spirit airlines flight that ended up going through major turbulence, causing passengers to cry, scream, and - apparently - smile.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a Spirit airlines flight that ended up going through major turbulence, causing passengers to cry, scream, and - apparently - smile.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@deppritchard8
Viral Video of the Day for September 4, 2024: Giant fish plows into boat full of kids! Viral Video of the Day for September 4, 2024: Giant fish plows into boat full of kids!
Viral Video of the Day for September 3, 2024: Man jump ropes with help from athletic doggy! Viral Video of the Day for September 3, 2024: Man jump ropes with help from athletic doggy!
Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2024: Besties literally hop on over to each other's houses! Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2024: Besties literally hop on over to each other's houses!
Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2024: Man surprises girlfriend with dream dog after hard day at work Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2024: Man surprises girlfriend with dream dog after hard day at work
Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2024: Boy cuts swimming pool open – and gets thrown through fence! Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2024: Boy cuts swimming pool open – and gets thrown through fence!
Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2024: Girl chops half of her eyebrow off: "OMG!" Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2024: Girl chops half of her eyebrow off: "OMG!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2024: Dog left shell-shocked after seeing the moon in the daytime! Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2024: Dog left shell-shocked after seeing the moon in the daytime!
Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2024: Baby gives brother a morning surprise: "Bad timing bud" Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2024: Baby gives brother a morning surprise: "Bad timing bud"

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@deppritchard8

More on Viral Video of the Day: