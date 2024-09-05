Viral Video of the Day for September 5, 2024: Man smiles through terrible turbulence on Spirit flight!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man recorded his reaction along with others in the cabin when their plane went through some rough air currents.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the plane instantly rocks, and everyone starts hysterically screaming and allegedly "throwing up," per original poster David.
However, he didn't seem phased at all – and panned the camera to his smiling face!
"i would definitely be more scared of people throwing up than the actual turbulence itself," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@deppritchard8