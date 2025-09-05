Viral Video of the Day for September 5, 2025: Grandma's fall sparks hilarious domino of stumbles!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok user shared a hilarious (and thankfully, harmless!) moment caught on their Ring doorbell camera.

In the clip, a man can be seen kindly grabbing an older woman's walker and placing it near the sidewalk. But as she steps outside, she misjudges the step and takes a tumble onto the ground.

Almost immediately after, another man and woman rush out, yelling that she had fallen – only for the man to make the exact same mistake and fall right beside her.

"Everyone is fine," the video's owner, Kelsey Andres, reassured in the caption.

Viewers couldn't help but laugh at the domino-effect chaos, with one commenter writing, "Everybody just go back in the house."

Check it out:

This Ring camera caught two back-to-back falls that viewers can't stop laughing at!
This Ring camera caught two back-to-back falls that viewers can't stop laughing at!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kelseyandres
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kelseyandres

