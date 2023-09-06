Viral Video of the Day for September 6, 2023: Baby has the perfect sassy reaction to mom's request
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby who has just about the sassiest reaction to her mom's suggestion of staying awake when there's more snoozing to be done!
Viral Video of the Day
The video by TikTok mom Carly opens with a simple request for her baby daughter: "Could you try and stay awake just a little bit? You've already slept for three hours."
The little infant star is obviously too young for a verbal reply – but that's not a problem, since her hysterically dismissive reaction speaks a thousand words!
Over 13.1 million views and 2.4 million likes later, we've got a bona fide viral hit.
"The one eyebrow raise, eyeroll and everything what are babies evolving into?" one stunned user asked.
Check out this expressive baby:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ca.lynnnn