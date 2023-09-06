Viral Video of the Day for September 6, 2023: Baby has the perfect sassy reaction to mom's request

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby who has just about the sassiest reaction to her mom's suggestion of staying awake when there's more snoozing to be done!

The video by TikTok mom Carly opens with a simple request for her baby daughter: "Could you try and stay awake just a little bit? You've already slept for three hours."

The little infant star is obviously too young for a verbal reply – but that's not a problem, since her hysterically dismissive reaction speaks a thousand words!

Over 13.1 million views and 2.4 million likes later, we've got a bona fide viral hit.

"The one eyebrow raise, eyeroll and everything what are babies evolving into?" one stunned user asked.

Check out this expressive baby:

Today's Viral Video features a baby giving her mom the side-eye after being asked to stay awake.
