Viral Video of the Day for September 6, 2023: Baby has the perfect sassy reaction to mom's request

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby who has just about the sassiest reaction to her mom's suggestion of staying awake when there's more snoozing to be done!

The video by TikTok mom Carly opens with a simple request for her baby daughter: "Could you try and stay awake just a little bit? You've already slept for three hours."

The little infant star is obviously too young for a verbal reply – but that's not a problem, since her hysterically dismissive reaction speaks a thousand words!

Over 13.1 million views and 2.4 million likes later, we've got a bona fide viral hit.

"The one eyebrow raise, eyeroll and everything what are babies evolving into?" one stunned user asked.



Check out this expressive baby: