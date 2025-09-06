Viral Video of the Day for September 6, 2025: Son steals the show at graduation: "That's my mommy!"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one mom's big graduation moment turned into an even sweeter memory thanks to her son's unforgettable cheering.

In the clip, Katie is seen walking across the stage to receive her college diploma while her husband records the milestone.

But it's their young son who completely melts hearts – shouting from the stands, "Yay, that's my mom! That's my mommy!" at the top of his lungs.

Katie beams with the biggest smile as she hears him, proving that this degree was a family win.

"you just know she always cheers for him the loudest," one viewer commented.

