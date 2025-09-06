Viral Video of the Day for September 6, 2025: Son steals the show at graduation: "That's my mommy!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one mom's big graduation moment turned into an even sweeter memory thanks to her son's unforgettable cheering.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Katie is seen walking across the stage to receive her college diploma while her husband records the milestone.

But it's their young son who completely melts hearts – shouting from the stands, "Yay, that's my mom! That's my mommy!" at the top of his lungs.

Katie beams with the biggest smile as she hears him, proving that this degree was a family win.

"you just know she always cheers for him the loudest," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This little boy's proud graduation cheer for his mom is melting hearts everywhere!
This little boy's proud graduation cheer for his mom is melting hearts everywhere!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@girl_go_love_yourself
More on Viral Video of the Day: