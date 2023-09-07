Viral Video of the Day for September 7, 2023: Man's fart goes viral after security cam catches him in the act!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a clip of a man farting on a security camera and his priceless reaction.

This one's a real stinker!

The clip, which was posted by @moongrl1998, shows a man walking outside to his car at his best friend's house.

As he reaches the end of the walkway, he stops for a second, holds his hands out to the side, and lets out a loud fart – blissfully ignorant to the fact that it was all being caught on camera.

The video then cuts to the man's reaction to seeing the footage, which is essentially him just laughing uncontrollably.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man's hilarious fart caught on his best friend's new security camera.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@moongrl1998
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@moongrl1998

