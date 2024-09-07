Viral Video of the Day for September 7, 2024: Hand cast of baby goes hilariously wrong!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom tried to show viewers on TikTok the outcome of her newborn's hand cast. However, things didn't go as she may have hoped!
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, Madison Hafen picks the cast out of the mold and is shocked to see what it created.
The baby put his hand in with only his middle finger sticking up!
"oh he’s gonna LOVE this when he’s older," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@madisonhafen