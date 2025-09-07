Viral Video of the Day for September 7, 2025: Bulldogs go from total nap mode to chaos in seconds

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, these dogs prove just how quickly naptime can turn into bedlam the moment the word "outside" is mentioned.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, TikToker Megan pans across her living room to reveal several of her English bulldogs sprawled out in deep slumber.

With perfect comedic timing, she says, "Well, you lot look full of life."

Most of the bulldogs are dozing, while one named Reginald steals the spotlight, sitting upright with his head flopped all the way back in the most dramatic sleep position.

Then Megan asks, "Who wants to go out?" and the dogs instantly spring to life, leaping off the couch in unison.

"The snoring at night must be insane lol," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

These dogs go from couch potatoes to chaos in seconds!
These dogs go from couch potatoes to chaos in seconds!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@megans_legacy
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@megans_legacy

More on Viral Video of the Day: