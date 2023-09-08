Viral Video of the Day for September 8, 2023: Man performs incredible four-flip waterslide stunt!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

France - Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man at Frenzy Waterpark doing a wild stunt off a gravity-defying slide.

Viral Video of the Day

The video, which was filmed by French acrobat Julien Siau (@jucrewsade), shows a man doing a front flip at the top of a slide at Frenzy Waterpark, right before gliding down the rest on his stomach.

When the slide reaches the end, it slopes upwards and the man ejects into the air while performing four flips before landing perfectly in the water.

The clip has been viewed over 19 million times on TikTok, and people can't get over how skillful and precise the man was.

One captured viewer commented, "bro did everything smooth," while another expressed concern about the potential danger, writing, "so much risk for no reward."

Check out this daredevil:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a courageous man flipping off a towering slide at a waterpark in France!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jucrewsade
