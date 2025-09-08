Viral Video of the Day for September 8, 2025: Festivalgoer suffers epic crash into bush – and saves his beer!

Detroit Lakes, Minnesota - In today's Viral Video of the Day , TikTok user Donovan Verdi captured the perfect mix of chaos and comedy while leaving We Fest 2025 with his friends.

In the clip, one of Donovan's buddies – evidently several drinks deep – clutches a beer and confidently announces he won't be able to make it back to the concert, "but we had a good time while we were there."

As his friend starts talking, the tipsy festivalgoer suddenly stumbles across a dirt path, crashes headfirst into a patch of bushes, and disappears.

Seconds later, he re-emerges – sunglasses still on, beer safe, and pride only slightly bruised.

Viewers couldn't get over the hilarity, with one viewer commenting, "This is the funniest video I’ve seen in awhile."

Check it out: