Viral Video of the Day for September 8, 2025: Festivalgoer suffers epic crash into bush – and saves his beer!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Detroit Lakes, Minnesota - In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Donovan Verdi captured the perfect mix of chaos and comedy while leaving We Fest 2025 with his friends.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, one of Donovan's buddies – evidently several drinks deep – clutches a beer and confidently announces he won't be able to make it back to the concert, "but we had a good time while we were there."

As his friend starts talking, the tipsy festivalgoer suddenly stumbles across a dirt path, crashes headfirst into a patch of bushes, and disappears.

Seconds later, he re-emerges – sunglasses still on, beer safe, and pride only slightly bruised.

Viewers couldn't get over the hilarity, with one viewer commenting, "This is the funniest video I’ve seen in awhile."

Check it out:

This festivalgoer said he couldn't make it back to the concert... and ended up in the bushes instead!
This festivalgoer said he couldn't make it back to the concert... and ended up in the bushes instead!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@donovanverdi34
Viral Video of the Day for September 7, 2025: Bulldogs go from total nap mode to chaos in seconds Viral Video of the Day for September 7, 2025: Bulldogs go from total nap mode to chaos in seconds
Viral Video of the Day for September 6, 2025: Son steals the show at graduation: "That's my mommy!" Viral Video of the Day for September 6, 2025: Son steals the show at graduation: "That's my mommy!"
Viral Video of the Day for September 5, 2025: Grandma's fall sparks hilarious domino of stumbles! Viral Video of the Day for September 5, 2025: Grandma's fall sparks hilarious domino of stumbles!
Viral Video of the Day for September 4, 2025: Cockatoo plays fetch with puppy in sweet TikTok Viral Video of the Day for September 4, 2025: Cockatoo plays fetch with puppy in sweet TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for September 3, 2025: Dog struts backyard runway in high heels Viral Video of the Day for September 3, 2025: Dog struts backyard runway in high heels
Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2025: Dachshund's hilarious pre-race "screams" win over TikTok Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2025: Dachshund's hilarious pre-race "screams" win over TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2025: Chocolate-covered boy has TikTok laughing Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2025: Chocolate-covered boy has TikTok laughing
Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2025: Hilarious horse fart has TikTokers in tears of laughter Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2025: Hilarious horse fart has TikTokers in tears of laughter

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@donovanverdi34

More on Viral Video of the Day: