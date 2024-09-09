Viral Video of the Day for September 9, 2024: Boyfriend thinks he's home alone – but turns out to be very wrong!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a boy got the scare of his life after his girlfriend snuck in on him while he was showering.

Viral Video of the Day

In the hilarious clip, Hannah Marie eerily stands in the shower and waits for her boyfriend to notice her.

Somehow, he doesn't catch a glimpse of her for a few seconds, but when he finally does, he can't help but let out a frightful scream!

"Bro would NOT make it in a horror movie," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who scared her boyfriend while he was taking a shower!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who scared her boyfriend while he was taking a shower!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hannah_marie_sahm
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hannah_marie_sahm

