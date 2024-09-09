Viral Video of the Day for September 9, 2024: Boyfriend thinks he's home alone – but turns out to be very wrong!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a boy got the scare of his life after his girlfriend snuck in on him while he was showering.
Viral Video of the Day
In the hilarious clip, Hannah Marie eerily stands in the shower and waits for her boyfriend to notice her.
Somehow, he doesn't catch a glimpse of her for a few seconds, but when he finally does, he can't help but let out a frightful scream!
"Bro would NOT make it in a horror movie," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hannah_marie_sahm