Viral Video of the Day for September 9, 2025: Paris erupts with epic Bohemian Rhapsody flash mob!

Paris, France - In today's Viral Video of the Day , the streets of Paris turned into a rock opera when more than 30 musicians and singers came together for a flash mob performance of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody.

In the clip, posted by pianist Julien Cohen, the legendary anthem echoes through the city as performers belt from balconies, harmonize atop horse-drawn carriages, and surround a piano placed in the center of the bustling square.

Tourists and locals alike stop in awe as the classic hit builds to its famous crescendo, filling the Paris air with Freddie Mercury-level drama.

Viewers were obsessed with the impromptu performance, with one commenting, "Normalize people random singing & choreography everywhere, plz."

Check it out: