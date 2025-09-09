Viral Video of the Day for September 9, 2025: Paris erupts with epic Bohemian Rhapsody flash mob!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Paris, France - In today's Viral Video of the Day, the streets of Paris turned into a rock opera when more than 30 musicians and singers came together for a flash mob performance of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, posted by pianist Julien Cohen, the legendary anthem echoes through the city as performers belt from balconies, harmonize atop horse-drawn carriages, and surround a piano placed in the center of the bustling square.

Tourists and locals alike stop in awe as the classic hit builds to its famous crescendo, filling the Paris air with Freddie Mercury-level drama.

Viewers were obsessed with the impromptu performance, with one commenting, "Normalize people random singing & choreography everywhere, plz."

Check it out:

This flash mob just turned the streets of Paris into a live Bohemian Rhapsody concert!
This flash mob just turned the streets of Paris into a live Bohemian Rhapsody concert!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@juliencohen_piano
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@juliencohen_piano

