Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after "alarming" blood test amid latest sex crimes case

New York, New York - Former Hollywood movie producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized after an "alarming blood test result," his lawyer said late Monday.

Harvey Weinstein appears in a New York court for a pre-trial hearing, ahead of his rape and sexual assault trial, on October 23, 2024. © Spencer Platt / POOL / AFP

Weinstein's attorney Imran Ansari told AFP via email that the 72-year-old was taken to a New York hospital for "emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention."

He will remain at the hospital "until his condition stabilizes," his lawyer added.

It was reported in October that Weinstein was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

The disgraced producer, who is currently serving a prison sentence at the notorious Rikers Island prison, "has been suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions," Ansari said.

In the same email, Weinstein's spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said his client "is suffering from a number of illnesses, including leukemia" and "has been deprived the medical attention that someone in his medical state deserves, prisoner or not."

"In many ways, this mistreatment constitutes cruel and unusual punishment," Engelmayer added.

Weinstein had previously been hospitalized in September for emergency heart surgery before being reincarcerated.