Pete Hegseth discloses details of payment to rape accuser

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary, reportedly paid $50,000 to a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Washington DC - Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's nominee for US defense secretary, reportedly paid $50,000 to a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017.

Pete Hegseth testifies before a Senate Committee on Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on January 14, 2025.
Pete Hegseth testifies before a Senate Committee on Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on January 14, 2025.  © REUTERS

Hegseth noted the payment in a written response to questions from Senator Elizabeth Warren posed as part of his vetting and confirmation process, according to the Associated Press.

Back in November, Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, confirmed a settlement had been made, though the amount was not previously disclosed.

During confirmation hearings last week, the former Fox News anchor claimed he had been "falsely accused" of raping a woman at a hotel in 2017. He has repeatedly denied responsibility for his alleged acts.

Marco Rubio sends warning to China in first major diplomatic meet-up as secretary of state
Politicians Marco Rubio sends warning to China in first major diplomatic meet-up as secretary of state

"More questions than answers. We can't rush his vote and trust him with our national security," Warren posted on X along with an image of Hegseth's reponse.

On top of the rape allegation, Hegseth also faces accusations of alcohol abuse and domestic abuse of his ex-wife.

Despite the concerns, the Senate on Thursday voted mostly along party lines to advance his nomination. The final confirmation vote is expected to take place on Friday.

Cover photo: REUTERS

More on Politicians: