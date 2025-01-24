Pete Hegseth discloses details of payment to rape accuser

Washington DC - Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's nominee for US defense secretary, reportedly paid $50,000 to a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017.

Pete Hegseth testifies before a Senate Committee on Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on January 14, 2025. © REUTERS

Hegseth noted the payment in a written response to questions from Senator Elizabeth Warren posed as part of his vetting and confirmation process, according to the Associated Press.

Back in November, Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, confirmed a settlement had been made, though the amount was not previously disclosed.

During confirmation hearings last week, the former Fox News anchor claimed he had been "falsely accused" of raping a woman at a hotel in 2017. He has repeatedly denied responsibility for his alleged acts.

"More questions than answers. We can't rush his vote and trust him with our national security," Warren posted on X along with an image of Hegseth's reponse.

On top of the rape allegation, Hegseth also faces accusations of alcohol abuse and domestic abuse of his ex-wife.