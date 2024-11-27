China releases three "wrongfully detained" Americans in US prisoner swap

Washington DC - China has freed three Americans considered wrongfully detained in a swap with the US, US officials said Wednesday, meeting a key goal of outgoing President Joe Biden 's administration.

The three Americans – Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung – were the last prisoners in China classified by the State Department as wrongfully detained, although activists and families have raised the cases of other US citizens.

"Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years," a State Department spokesperson said on the eve of Thanksgiving.

"Thanks to this administration's efforts and diplomacy with the PRC, all of the wrongfully detained Americans in the PRC are home," the spokesperson said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

A source close to the matter said that the three were being freed in a swap with Beijing for three Chinese nationals in US custody who were not identified.

Swidan was detained in late 2012 on a business trip to China on drug charges. His family and supporters say there was never any evidence he had drugs and that his driver and translator had blamed him.

In his early time in detention, Swidan was deprived of sleep and food and lost more than 100 pounds, according to Dui Hua, a group that supports prisoners in China.

Swidan's mother Katherine, who lives in Texas, addressed a congressional hearing in September and accused the Biden administration of ignoring his plight.

"Our loved ones are not bargaining chips or political pawns; they are human beings whose rights and freedoms must be upheld and protected," she said.