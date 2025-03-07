China vows to "firmly counter" Trump: "Major powers should not bully the weak"

Beijing, China - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Friday vowed to "resolutely counter" President Donald Trump 's trade war and accused the US administration of bullying weaker countries.

Foreign minister Wang Yi (l.) has criticized the US for its trade war with China and vowed to "resolutely counter" Trump's tariffs. © Collage: AFP/Greg Baker & AFP/Mandel Ngan

Trump imposed further tariffs on Chinese imports this week, upping the rate by 10% while continuing to cite fentanyl as the lead reason for his trade war with the world's second-biggest economy.

In response, foreign minister Wang touted Beijing's cooperation in the fight against fentanyl and said that the Trump administration's actions are "not how a responsible major country behaves."

According to Wang, the US "should not repay kindness with grievances, let alone impose tariffs without reason." He accused Trump of being "two-faced" and touted Beijing as an island of stability amidst the chaos coming from the US.

"There are around 190 countries in the world," said Wang during a press conference at China's annual parliamentary meeting. "Imagine if every country emphasized their own priority and believed in strength and status, the world would fall back into the law of the jungle."

Since Trump's decision to hit China with heavy tariffs, Beijing has this week responded with a series of retaliatory tariffs on US agricultural goods as well as a number of US companies, including some linked to the defense and intelligence industry.

"If you choose to cooperate, you can achieve mutually beneficial and win-win results," he added. "China and the United States will both exist on this planet for a long time, so they must coexist peacefully... If you use only pressure, China will firmly counter."