Taiwan goes on high alert after China's military restricts airspace

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan said its military was on high alert Monday as it launched combat readiness drills after detecting Chinese warships and coast guard vessels in waters around the island.

A crewmember on board a Taiwan Coast Guard ship monitors a Chinese coast guard vessel in waters east of Taiwan. © Handout / TAIWAN COAST GUARD / AFP

The exercises were also in response to Beijing's army restricting the airspace off the Chinese coast.

"In response to these actions by the PLA, the MND has initiated combat readiness drills, factoring in enemy threats, weather conditions, and tactical positioning," the defense ministry said in a statement, adding that military units were on "high" alert.

There has been intense speculation about the possibility of China launching military drills in response to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's Pacific tour last week that included two stopovers on US soil.

The ministry said on X its forces had "identified PLA Eastern, Northern, and Southern Theater Command naval formations, along with Coast Guard vessels, entering areas around the Taiwan Strait and the Western Pacific."

There was no immediate public announcement by the PLA or Chinese state media about increased military activity around Taiwan.

While Taiwan regards itself as a sovereign nation – with its own government, military, and currency – Beijing insists the island is part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring it under its control.

In Guam on Thursday, Lai spoke with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson – the highest-level US contact the Taiwanese leader had during his week-long trip – which drew a barrage of criticism from Beijing.

China's foreign ministry warned Taiwan on Friday that "seeking independence with the help of the United States will inevitably hit a wall," and called on Washington to "cease meddling in Taiwan-related affairs."

In response to a question about possible Chinese military drills around Taiwan following his trip, Lai told reporters on Friday that "raising your fists is not as good as opening your hands."

"No matter how many military exercises, warships, and aircraft China sends to coerce neighboring countries, it cannot win the respect of any country," Lai said.