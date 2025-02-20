Trump to meet with Xi Jinping as TikTok negotiations heat up

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has been talking with China about TikTok and expects to meet with President Xi Jinping in-person very soon.

Donald Trump (r.) has said he is in discussions with China over TikTok's future, and expects to meet with President Xi Jinping in-person very soon. © AFP/Jim Watson

Aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters on Wednesday said that he expects President Xi will visit the US and meet with him relatively soon.

Trump did not provide any concrete details or even a rough time frame for such a visit, but did indicate during the same conversation that he is open to a trade deal between the two countries.

"We'll have, ultimately, President Xi, we will have everybody coming [to the US]," Trump told reporters, before ranting about how good his relationship is with the Chinese leader.

President Xi has not traveled to the US since a 2023 summit with then-President Joe Biden. Both sides cast the trip as a success, opening military communication lines between the two nations and adopting a plan to combat fentanyl.

The suggestion that Xi will visit the US comes as Trump touted talks between himself and China about the future of TikTok in the US.

Last week, TikTok returned to app stores for the first time in weeks, after Trump revived the app when it went dark the day before his inauguration.

TikTok's owner ByteDance lost an appeal at the Supreme Court in January, upholding a Biden-era plan to ban the app unless it gets moved into American ownership.

Trump revived the app temporarily with an executive order, but ByteDance has still shown no interest in selling. That has not stopped an unofficial bidding war from taking place involving the likes of MrBeast and Elon Musk.

"President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe," Trump claimed days before his inauguration, following a call with the Chinese leader.