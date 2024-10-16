Xi Jinping calls for China and US to be partners and friends amid soaring tensions
Beijing, China - In comments on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared that China is willing to be a partner and friend to the US, despite many differences and challenges in the relationship.
In a congratulatory message sent on Tuesday night to the annual Gala Dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations (NCUSCR), Xi Jinping pushed for a more positive and respectful diplomatic relationship.
According to Chinese state media agency CCTV, Xi told the NCUSCR that China-US ties "are one of the world's most important bilateral relations, which on the well-being of the two peoples and the future of mankind."
Xi reiterated that, in Beijing's belief, China has always handled the relationship with mutual respect, cooperation, and peaceful coexistence, and that each country's success provides opportunities for the other.
"The two countries should serve as a boost to each other's development, rather than a hindrance," Xi said. "China is willing to work with the United States as partners and friends, which will not only benefit the two countries but also the whole world."
Call for friendship comes amid rising US-China tensions
The NCUSCR is a non-profit organization with the goal to educate and encourage an "understanding of China and the United States between citizens of both countries."
Statements from Xi Jinping come as China's diplomatic relationship with the US continues to sour due to a range of geopolitical factors.
With sanctions issued by each country against the other – in China's case due to the US' funding of Taiwan, and in the US' case due to Beijing's dealings with Russia – the calls for better diplomatic relations are increasingly rare.
Just this week, the US and Philippines began military drills after China encircled Taiwan with a show of military force over the weekend.
Both sides have intermittently called for better communication and a healthier diplomatic relationship, something that Xi again reiterated in his statement.
