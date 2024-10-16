Xi Jinping calls for China and US to be partners and friends amid soaring tensions

Beijing, China - In comments on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared that China is willing to be a partner and friend to the US, despite many differences and challenges in the relationship.

Xi Jinping has called on the US to be more of a partner and friend to China. © AFP/Adek Berry

In a congratulatory message sent on Tuesday night to the annual Gala Dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations (NCUSCR), Xi Jinping pushed for a more positive and respectful diplomatic relationship.

According to Chinese state media agency CCTV, Xi told the NCUSCR that China-US ties "are one of the world's most important bilateral relations, which on the well-being of the two peoples and the future of mankind."

Xi reiterated that, in Beijing's belief, China has always handled the relationship with mutual respect, cooperation, and peaceful coexistence, and that each country's success provides opportunities for the other.

"The two countries should serve as a boost to each other's development, rather than a hindrance," Xi said. "China is willing to work with the United States as partners and friends, which will not only benefit the two countries but also the whole world."