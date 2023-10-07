Israeli-Palestinian conflict updates: Huge death tolls reported as US pledges support for Israel

Gaza - Palestinians and Israel are at war after a barrage of rockets was fired and fighters from the Gaza strip have broken through the walled-off enclave in a major escalation of the conflict.

Palestinian militants set off a massive surprise attack, with hundreds of rockets launched at Israel. © REUTERS

"Citizens of Israel, we are at war," the Israeli leader said in a video message from military headquarters in Tel Aviv.



Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant added that "Troops are fighting against the enemy at every location."

AFP journalists said Israel's military began air strikes on Gaza, following the rocket barrage from inside the territory which is sealed off from Israel by a militarized border barrier.

Rockets had earlier streamed across the sky repeatedly after the first launches from multiple locations across the Palestinian territories from 6:30 AM (11:30 PM EDT Friday), AFP journalists in Gaza City reported.



The armed wing of Hamas, which controls Gaza, said it was behind the aerial assault, saying its militants had launched thousands of rockets and its fighters seized an Israeli tank.

"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel). Their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said. "We announce Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and we fired, in the first strike of 20 minutes, more than 5,000 rockets."

Hamas called on "the resistance fighters in the West Bank" as well as "our Arab and Islamic nations" to join the battle, in a statement posted on Telegram.

