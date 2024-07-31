Cats react to JD Vance's "childless cat ladies" dig – and they're not amused!

New York, New York - TikTokers and their cats are reacting to nasty comments from Donald Trump's running mate, Senator JD Vance, about "miserable" cat ladies. The felines are not amused, and their owners are calling for action!

TikTokers – and their cats – are up in arms about JD Vance's controversial remarks. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@28slegnapj & @tess_michelle

Back in 2021, Vance lashed out at Democrats like Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by claiming that the country is being run by "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives."

Following Trump's decision to make Vance his potential VP, the remarks have resurfaced gone – and sparked widespread fury.

Many TikTokers who were offended by the comments shared their pets' reactions to the dig at cat owners.

In one now-viral TikTok video with the caption: "JD Vance Cat Lady Speech Cats reaction," one large tabby cat cleaning his coat stops grooming himself to listen to Vance claim these women are "miserable the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

The cat, Lonso, who lives in New York City with his owner Rachel Cuccia, listens – and he does not look amused by Vance's claims!

TikTokers loved the feline's reaction. Many thought Lonso's glare meant "excuse me" or that the cat was even "quietly plotting his revenge."