One-eared therapy cat who "loves attention" becomes bffs with toddler in viral video

Los Angeles, California - Uno the certified therapy cat was out on his daily walk when he met a pair of incredibly excited babies . Luckily, there's nothing the kitty loves more than making new friends!

Whoever said that dogs were man's best friend has obviously never met Uno the cat! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTik/@one_eared_uno

Whoever said that dogs were man's best friend has obviously never met Uno the cat.

The video comes from the 10-year-old kitty's human, Kat Curtis, on their TikTok account @one_eared_uno.



Curtis takes Uno for a walk around the neighborhood around three to five times a week, telling Newsweek that the one-eared black cat "loves attention" from everyone he meets!

Earlier this month, the cat was on another walk when he bumped into 1-year-old Maya and her little sister Melody.

"Uno loves kids, so when he saw Maya in her stroller, he immediately greeted her with a meow," she said.

"When I told Maya's Dad that Uno is friendly, he took Maya out of the stroller so Uno and Maya could properly meet."

Apparently, Uno was "a little startled" by Maya's high-pitched squeals of delight, but the very good boy tolerated the noise in exchange for pets.

At one point, lucky Maya even got the chance to walk the easygoing cat! Curtis told Newsweek that the toddler "did such a great job!"