One-eared therapy cat who "loves attention" becomes bffs with toddler in viral video
Los Angeles, California - Uno the certified therapy cat was out on his daily walk when he met a pair of incredibly excited babies. Luckily, there's nothing the kitty loves more than making new friends!
Whoever said that dogs were man's best friend has obviously never met Uno the cat.
The video comes from the 10-year-old kitty's human, Kat Curtis, on their TikTok account @one_eared_uno.
Curtis takes Uno for a walk around the neighborhood around three to five times a week, telling Newsweek that the one-eared black cat "loves attention" from everyone he meets!
Earlier this month, the cat was on another walk when he bumped into 1-year-old Maya and her little sister Melody.
"Uno loves kids, so when he saw Maya in her stroller, he immediately greeted her with a meow," she said.
"When I told Maya's Dad that Uno is friendly, he took Maya out of the stroller so Uno and Maya could properly meet."
Apparently, Uno was "a little startled" by Maya's high-pitched squeals of delight, but the very good boy tolerated the noise in exchange for pets.
At one point, lucky Maya even got the chance to walk the easygoing cat! Curtis told Newsweek that the toddler "did such a great job!"
Uno the cat walks right into TikTokers' hearts!
The post is at 1.8 million views and counting, and it's not the only video on the channel with over a million views!
There are even other cute clips of Uno interacting with excited kiddos.
Curtis said that such interactions "make [Uno] happy."
"People adore how calm and affectionate he is with every person and pet he meets, and they're inspired to see that Uno can go on walks and do so well," she said.
"Walking a cat on a leash is something a lot of cats can do, but it's not as common as walking a dog so people tend to find the fact that my cat Uno walks on a leash a bit surprising."
One commenter wrote that "Uno is a patient saint, but also shout out to the parents who also made sure their kids understood to be gentle."
"Uno is an amazing cat! So sweet and patient," said another TikTok user.
"core memory unlocked for Maya," added another. "She is now going to be very confused that all cats won't just walk on a leash."
Have you ever taken a cat out on a walk with a leash? (If you want to try it for yourself, always make sure the leash is attached to a harness for safety!)
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTik/@one_eared_uno