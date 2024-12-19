Compassionate Pit Bull dog takes care of injured sister in heartwarming video

New Zealand - Siblings may bicker, but when it comes down to it, the bond between them couldn't be stronger... even for dogs !

Tukie the Pit Bull's reaction to their sick sister is melting the hearts of internet users.

"When your sister hurts her paw and you have to take care of her," reads a viral video's onscreen text.

In the clip, you can see the injured Lulu lying on the sofa while the other pup seems to be guarding her.

Sweet Tukie was right by Lulu's side after her arrival home and didn't let her out of sight for a second.

Afterward, Tukie offers her the best medicine of all – a big dose of cuddles!