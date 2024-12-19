Compassionate Pit Bull dog takes care of injured sister in heartwarming video
New Zealand - Siblings may bicker, but when it comes down to it, the bond between them couldn't be stronger... even for dogs!
Tukie the Pit Bull's reaction to their sick sister is melting the hearts of internet users.
"When your sister hurts her paw and you have to take care of her," reads a viral video's onscreen text.
In the clip, you can see the injured Lulu lying on the sofa while the other pup seems to be guarding her.
Sweet Tukie was right by Lulu's side after her arrival home and didn't let her out of sight for a second.
Afterward, Tukie offers her the best medicine of all – a big dose of cuddles!
Sweet Pit Bull siblings go viral on TikTok
"Just call me Nurse Tukie," writes the dogs' owner in the viral clip's caption.
She reassures her viewers that "Lulu is 100% okay."
Apparently, the pooch had "just ripped her little dew claw."
Tukie's caring nature is celebrated in the comments section, especially because the Pit Bull dog breed is often believed to be dangerous.
According to Pet Helpful, Pit Bulls were once bred as family dogs.
Everything changed when the strong pups began to be trained as fighting dogs, however.
Although this is generally no longer the case today, prejudices against the breed persist. Maybe videos like this one can counter that narrative!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lulu_andtuktuk