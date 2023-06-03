Dog videos on TikTok you need to see for a tail-wagging good time!
These incredibly cute, chill, and free-spirited dogs on TikTok will have you smiling from ear to ear!
Are you ready to embark on a journey through some of TikTok's most paw-some dog videos?
We've totally got you covered!
From catching a plane ride to Brooklyn in style to one of the best big stretches after a peaceful night's sleep, these canine videos are stealing the hearts of millions online.
Get ready for these wag-nificent clips that will have you barking for joy!
Drake the pup-star shows off his favorite activity
This video by @drakethepupstar shows a handsome Golden Retriever and his favorite outdoor activity - swimming in the ocean!
The beginning caption reads, "Drake is OBSESSED with the water he STANDS in the ocean like a human," which proved to be a correct statement.
With over 2.2 million likes, it's clear this doggy's excitement and eagerness resonate with many TikTok viewers.
Check out this good "buoy:"
Meet the sleepiest dog on TikTok
This clip by @lulu_andtuktuk on TikTok shows the morning routine of a lazy but majestic 110-pound American Bully named Tuktuk.
His owner gently helps lift him out of bed, which results in the doggo taking a well-needed stretch.
"I know that stretch realigned his soul," one hilarious viewer wrote.
Another said, "OMG such a cute teddy bear."
Check it out below:
Ginormous Great Dane goes for a ride on a plane
"Who says Great Danes aren't airplane dogs," the clip's caption reads.
A beautiful canine preps for a flight to Brooklyn, New York, while lounging in an airport and being the "goodest" boy around.
"hoping there's a Great Dane pupgrade option on my next flight," one TikTok viewer commented.
The video by @gibbon1215 proves that even the biggest doggies can fit in and act normal on public transportation.
See for yourself:
Check in next week for a roundup of the best animal videos we find on TikTok!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@drakethepupstar, @lulu_andtuktuk, @gibbon1215