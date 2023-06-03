Dog videos on TikTok you need to see for a tail-wagging good time!

These incredibly three cute, chill, and free-spirited dogs as seen on TikTok will have you smiling from ear to ear with their adorable natures!

By Jenna Cavaliere

These incredibly cute, chill, and free-spirited dogs on TikTok will have you smiling from ear to ear!

We've compiled three of this week's most fetching dog videos on TikTok! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@drakethepupstar, @lulu_andtuktuk, @gibbon1215 Are you ready to embark on a journey through some of TikTok's most paw-some dog videos? We've totally got you covered! From catching a plane ride to Brooklyn in style to one of the best big stretches after a peaceful night's sleep, these canine videos are stealing the hearts of millions online. Cats Abandoned kitty rescued just in time by couple stopping at traffic light Get ready for these wag-nificent clips that will have you barking for joy!

Drake the pup-star shows off his favorite activity

This video by @drakethepupstar shows a handsome Golden Retriever and his favorite outdoor activity - swimming in the ocean! The beginning caption reads, "Drake is OBSESSED with the water he STANDS in the ocean like a human," which proved to be a correct statement. With over 2.2 million likes, it's clear this doggy's excitement and eagerness resonate with many TikTok viewers. Check out this good "buoy:"

Meet the sleepiest dog on TikTok

This clip by @lulu_andtuktuk on TikTok shows the morning routine of a lazy but majestic 110-pound American Bully named Tuktuk. His owner gently helps lift him out of bed, which results in the doggo taking a well-needed stretch. "I know that stretch realigned his soul," one hilarious viewer wrote. Another said, "OMG such a cute teddy bear." Check it out below:

Ginormous Great Dane goes for a ride on a plane

"Who says Great Danes aren't airplane dogs," the clip's caption reads.

A beautiful canine preps for a flight to Brooklyn, New York, while lounging in an airport and being the "goodest" boy around. "hoping there's a Great Dane pupgrade option on my next flight," one TikTok viewer commented. The video by @gibbon1215 proves that even the biggest doggies can fit in and act normal on public transportation. See for yourself: