What is Friendsgiving? The best ways to gobble and celebrate

What is Friendsgiving and how do you celebrate it? Here are the staples of the Thanksgiving holiday and how to best celebrate it with friends and food galore.

By Lena Grotticelli

USA – Ah, Friendsgiving. The age-old tradition of... wait, what exactly is Friendsgiving anyway?

TikTokers have shown their Friendsgiving gatherings to mark Thanksgiving celebrations with friends. The feeding frenzy that is Thanksgiving is almost upon us, and for many, an additional "friend"-zy too. "Friendsgiving" is, of course, the blend of the two words "friend" and the holiday's moniker. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, Friendsgiving "refers to a large meal eaten with friends either on or near Thanksgiving." The word first began popping up in print around 2007 though the tradition of friend groups marking the event is likely much older. It was officially added to the dictionary in 2020. While many may associate the TV show Friends with the word, as it featured memorable turkey-clad episodes with the cast cooking up Thanksgiving mischief together, it was not coined on the series. So what are the staples of a Frendsgiving and how do you whip one up yourself? We're digging in to find out.

What is Friendsgiving?

While it's simply a Thanksgiving meal with friends in attendance, Friendsgiving can technically have two different meanings: as either a stand-in or as an addition to the traditional family meal. Meaning: those who celebrate can either gather on the fourth Thursday of November with friends in lieu of family, or partake in a second, separate Turkey Day party altogether. Commonly, the second option will see a Friendsgiving party play out before feasters head home for the Big Thursday with family. But the wise may make use of all the leftovers and have a separate Friendsgiving afterwards. In recent years, Friendsgiving has exploded in popularity with movies, TV shows, and brand's ad campaigns dedicated to the concept. If you've never been to a Friendsgiving, getting in on the friendly feasting festivities yourself is as easy as pie (be it pumpkin or pecan).

How do you celebrate Friendsgiving?