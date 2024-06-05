Mystery behind stingray's unexplained pregnancy solved!

Hendersonville, North Carolina - The female stingray from North Carolina that made headlines with her apparent pregnancy sadly isn't expecting – the animal is actually suffering from a rare reproductive disease.

This stingray's mystifying pregnancy turned out to be a disease. © Screenshot/Facebook/Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO

Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO called their round stingray Charlotte's pregnancy a miracle in their February announcement.

Sadly, after months of waiting, no baby rays appeared, which worried the team and led to further testing.

Last week, the Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO shared the upsetting news on Facebook: what appeared to be a rare case of parthenogenesis, a type of asexual reproduction, was actually a disease.

"Charlotte has developed a rare reproductive disease that has negatively impacted her reproductive system," the aquarium said. "The findings are truly a sad and unexpected medical development."

When aquarium founder Brenda Ramer noticed Charlotte's back protruding, she thought the round stingray had developed cancer, as NPR reported.

Ramer sent pictures to two experts, and both confirmed that Charlotte's lumps were actually eggs, and subsequent ultrasounds appeared to show ray embryos.