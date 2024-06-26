China sends two special guests to San Diego Zoo in revival of "panda diplomacy"!

San Diego, California - Two new giant pandas are making their way to San Diego Zoo after the Chinese government agreed to "loan" them five years after an agreement expired!

Two pandas will be loaned out by China to the San Diego Zoo after the revival of a an agreement that expired in 2019 (file photo). © IMAGO/Depositphotos

San Diego Zoo issued a statement to the press announcing that they had visited and met the two pandas, a five- and four-year-old, back in April. The pair are expected to arrive in the US over the summer.

"It was an honor to see Yun Chuan and Xin Bao in person and meet our conservation partners caring for them at the Wolong and Bifengxia Panda Bases," said San Diego Zoo's Wildlife Alliance vice president of conservation science, Dr. Megan Owen, at the time.

China has been lending pandas to US zoos since the 1970s, in an agreement with the Smithsonian National Zoo, San Diego Zoo, Atlanta Zoo, and Memphis Zoo. But after the agreement expired in 2019, all pandas were withdrawn for San Diego.

Now, two lucky animals are being prepared for their journey back to San Diego – the first such trip in decades!