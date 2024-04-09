Texas Zoo animals exhibit wild reactions to total solar eclipse!

Two Texas Zoos took to social media to share how their animals reacted to Monday's total solar eclipse. Spoiler alert: many critters were intrigued!

By Jamie Grasse

Fort Worth, Texas - Two Texas Zoos, Fort Worth Zoo and San Antonio Zoological Society, took to social media to share how their animals reacted to Monday's total solar eclipse. Spoiler alert: many critters were quite intrigued!

Zoo animals in Texas got excited about the solar eclipse, just like humans. © Collage: Screenshot/x/fortworthzoo & SanAntonioZoo Fort Worth Zoo and San Antonio Zoological Society were both in the path of totality for the Great North American Eclipse on Monday. The skies over Fort Worth, Texas, got dark for over two minutes, while San Antonio had 18 seconds of totality. Both zoos shared some fascinating pics, videos, and observations of how their animals and human guests reacted to the 2024 total solar eclipse via X. Animals American tourist killed in tragic elephant attack on safari Like humans, many creatures were intrigued, and more than a few couldn't resist the urge to look up. A few critters even celebrated the return of the sun just like us!

How did the total solar eclipse affect zoo animals?

Two whooping cranes danced when the sun returned on Monday! © Collage: Screenshot/ X/SanAntonioZoo Monday's solar eclipse had lions, lemurs, mandrills, wild dogs, and gorillas showing "an increase in curiosity and vigilance" at the Fort Worth Zoo. One video shows some members of the Fort Worth Gorilla troop curiously looking at the sun, just like their human cousins did on Monday. The eclipse also caused a stir at the San Antonio Zoological Society. Right before totality, meerkats moved towards their indoor habitat space, which "supported [the zoo's] working hypothesis that diurnal animals, meaning those awake during the day, would display their typical evening activity patterns during totality!" Animals "Cicada-geddon" is coming: Spring 2024 to welcome trillions of bugs! During totality, the San Antonio meerkats started "erratically running throughout their habitat as one large group." Flamingos also reacted as a group and congregated during totality. Fort Worth keepers said they witnessed something similar as their elephants, giraffes, kudus, bonobos, some gorillas, and coatis also moved toward the gates of their enclosures. Nocturnal animals, like ringtail cats and two owls, got more active when the moon blocked out the sun, making it look like nighttime. The San Antonio Zoo's whooping cranes acted much like humans and celebrated the sun's return, but instead of hooting and hollering, they danced.