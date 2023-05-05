Zoos around the US celebrate Stars Wars Day in epic fashion!

The force is strong with many animals , as seen in adorable social media posts from zoos around the country celebrating Star Wars Day. Here are some of the best tributes on the internet.

Zoos around the US celebrate Stars Wars Day! © screenshot/Twitter/buffalozoo

Zoos and zookeepers got into the spirit of Star Wars Day and took to social media to share the celebratory message "May the fourth be with you" along with cute posts and clips.

One of the most viewed posts was a tweet from the Oregon Zoo with a pic of a beaver with a lightsaber, spoofing the famous Yoda wisdom: "Chew or chew not. There is no try."

Some zoos celebrated by surprising their animals with adorable Star Wars-themed enrichment boxes. Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, for example, gave their Forest the marten Grogu's pram to explore, while the Tennessee Aquarium gifted their lemurs lightsabers.

But not all of the animals were equally interested in improving their Jedi skills. The lemurs, for instance, were more interested in their snacks than the lightsabers, and Blank Park Zoo's rhino was clearly wary of his enrichment box.

A few zoos brought in special guests, like Baby Yoda from the Mandalorian, to visit or play with their charges and shared compilation clips from the visits.

Social media is full of Star Wars greetings on May 4th, but few were as spot on and cute as those from the zoos. Here are three TAG24 favorites from San Diego, San Francisco, and Blank Park.