Wolverines finally granted protections amid climate change destruction

Billings, Montana - The US Fish and Wildlife Service moved to protect the North American wolverine and give it threatened species protections in response to scientists' warnings that climate change will likely push the rare animal towards extinction.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that it will grant protections to the threatened North American wolverine species.

The North American wolverine almost went extinct in the early 1900s due to unregulated trapping and poisoning.

Today, just 300 wolverines live in the US, in small populations in Idaho, Montana, Washington, Wyoming, and northeast Oregon.

The rare large weasels face extinction as their snowy mountain homes melt due to climate change. Wolverines build their dens and raise their young in packed mountain snow.

In the coming decades, warming temperatures are expected to put many animals at risk, including wolverines, as climate change raises sea levels and changes weather patterns.

Protections for the furry animals, which resemble bears, have been a long time coming as the Fish and Wildlife Service has been debating the risks of climate change and threats to the long-term survival of wolverines for the last two decades.