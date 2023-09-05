Barbie vs. Bratz: CBS acquires rights for bombshell doll docuseries

Los Angeles, California - CBS Studios has acquired the rights to the nonfiction book You Don't Own Me: How Mattel v. MGA Entertainment Exposed Barbie's Dark Side, opening the door for a potential TV adaptation.

The Barbie vs. Bratz feud has been going on since the early aughts. © Collage: Unsplash/Sandra Gabriel & Cindy Ord/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

The book, published in 2018 by San Diego law professor Orly Lobel, outlines the bitter legal battle between the toy giants Mattel and MGA Entertainment back when Bratz first launched in the early aughts.



Per Deadline, CBS Studios scored the rights before both the release of the Barbie movie and the beginning of the Hollywood strikes in May.

You Don't Own Me compares the trajectory of Barbie creator Ruth Handler to that of Carter Bryant, the creator of Bratz dolls.

Carter Bryant started his career out at Mattel designing outfits for Barbie but found himself feeling stifled by the company - just like America Ferrera's character in the Greta Gerwig Barbie movie!

Bryant dreamed of creating a more modern-feeling fashion doll that could take more fashion risks. Soon, the Bratz doll — and a dramatic feud — was born!