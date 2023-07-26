Will there be a Barbie 2? Greta Gerwig weighs in!

Los Angeles, California - To say that the Barbie movie has been a box office hit would be an understatement, but could there be a sequel in the works already?

Director Greta Gerwig (l.) has weighed in about whether Barbie will get a sequel. © Collage: Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Picturelux

The film, inspired by the iconic Mattel doll, first hit theaters on July 21. Alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Barbie launched a record weekend at the box office as moviegoers across the country flocked to the theaters.

The buzzy flick already has fans wanting more, but director Greta Gerwig has confirmed that a sequel is not on the horizon - at least not yet!

Speaking to The New York Times on Tuesday, the 39-year-old filmmaker said, "At this moment, it's all I've got."

"I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea, and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did," Gerwig said.

Still, the Lady Bird director didn't shut down the possibility entirely.

"I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream, but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

Earning $162 million at the domestic box office during opening weekend, Barbie 2 is sure to have the studio's approval, if Gerwig decided to head down that road.